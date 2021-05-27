Francesca Shillcock
Raj Bisram is appearing on this week's Antiques Road Trip – get to know the presenter and dealer here...
Raj Bisram is hitting the road for Antiques Road Trip this week along with fellow presenter and antiques dealer Paul Martin. The pair will be heading to picturesque Dorset, Devon and Somerset to see some of the best antiques that the West Country has to offer.
Viewers love watching the duo on their epic road trips, but away from the show, less is known about Raj and his career. Get to know the antiques expert below…
Raj Bisram's bio
Raj is an antiques dealer and auctioneer expert specialising in fine art. He's appeared on various shows in his career like Flog It! as well as Antiques Road Trip. According to his website, Raj has had a love of antiques from a young age and bought his first item aged ten. He's also run Bentley's Fine Art and Antiques Auctioneers since 1995 along with his co-founder, Wilfred Wheaton.
Raj Bisram's career
Before embarking in his work as a TV presenter and expert dealer, Raj worked in the British Army and also as a ski instructor in Austria.
Raj has been road tripping with Paul Martin this week
But he soon decided that a career path in antiques was the choice for him. The presenter told the BBC: "I discovered early on that a 9-5 job was never going to be for me so I turned my childhood love of old and dusty junk and antique shops into my job and later career."
In 2013, Raj then began appearing on TV. His credits include: Four Rooms on Channel 4, Bargain Hunt, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip and Posh Pawn.
Viewers might be surprised to learn that away from his success in TV and antiques, he has a talent in magic! Raj is part of the prestigious Magic Circle and has even showed off his skills to celebrities and royalty around the world.
