Viewers all saying the same thing about subversive new comedy We Are Lady Parts Are you watching the series?

We Are Lady Parts is the latest offering from Channel 4, which has had an impressive run of hits recently, including It's a Sin, Adult Material and Feel Good.

MORE: 11 upcoming brilliant shows you need to add to your watch-list

But is the new series featuring Sex Education star Anjana Vasan and Bulletproof's Lucie Shorthouse worth the watch? Find out what people are saying about it here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you watching We Are Lady Parts?

Taking to Twitter, plenty of fans were full of praise for the show, with one writing: "So I love We Are Lady Parts on @Channel4 with my whole heart. What begins as excellent sitcom deftly broadens into richer exploration that pulses with feeling, wit and confidence. Crafted meticulously with utter care, the tunes are bangers too. This is what telly is for. Get on it."

MORE: Viewers left confused by this detail in new Channel 4 drama Before We Die

MORE: Sky drama Bulletproof axed in wake of Noel Clarke harassment allegations

Another added: "Watched We Are Lady Parts and totally love it. The writing and cast are amazing can't wait to watch the rest." A third also raved about the series, tweeting: "We Are Lady Parts is one of the best things I've seen on television in a long time!"

We Are Lady Parts is airing weekly on Thursdays and is available on All4

All six episodes of the series are already available to stream on All4, meaning plenty have watched them all in one single sitting. As one fan wrote: "Last night I binge watched We Are Lady Parts and honestly it was the best thing I've seen in a while! It was funny, and meaningful and heart-warming. My only issue is that there aren't more Lady Parts songs! I downloaded the soundtrack and I need more!"

MORE: Celebrity Gogglebox reveals new faces joining show – and fans are thrilled

So what is the series about? The six-part comedy follows an all-girl Muslim punk band – called Lady Parts, of course – who are on a mission to find a lead guitarist and score their first proper gig.

Chatting about the series to Vogue, Anjana, who plays Amina, said: "This is a show about a diverse group of women and for it to be about joy feels radical. We're so used to seeing characters like these having their stories tied to pain or oppression."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.