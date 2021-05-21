Sky drama Bulletproof axed in wake of Noel Clarke harassment allegations Noel both co-created and starred in the series

Sky have cancelled police drama Bulletproof following multiple allegations of sexual harassment and bullying made against series star and co-creator Noel Clarke.

It emerged last month that more than 20 women have come forward alleging that the actor, also known for his roles in Doctor Who and the Kidulthood trilogy, bullied, verbally abused and sexually harassed them while working alongside him in the film and TV industry.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said in a statement: "Sky will not be proceeding with any further series of Bulletproof", while the production company behind the drama, Vertigo Films, has also said it "will not make any future series of Bulletproof."

It comes after ITV drama Viewpoint, which Noel also fronted, had its final episode pulled from schedule. At the time, Sky said that it had "halted" production on the upcoming fourth series of Bulletproof and was looking to explore other options to protect the work of the show's cast and crew - one of which was to reportedly recast Noel's role.

But now, the series is set to end ahead of its fourth series. The police procedural, which first aired in 2018, follows a pair of detectives played by Noel and fellow Brit actor Ashely Walters, who fight crime together on the streets of East London.

Noel denies every allegation put to him except for one, accepting he once made inappropriate comments towards a woman. In a statement in response to The Guardian's report, he said: "In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

Noel Clarke has been accused of misconduct by more than 20 women

"If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations."

His co-star Ashley released a statement of his own at the time, which in part read: "My thoughts are with the women who have come forward and told their awful stories. I am in shock and deeply saddened by what I have heard on a multitude of levels.

"I could never condone behaviour of this nature, neither in nor out of the workplace, and whilst Noel has been a friend and colleague for several years, I cannot standby [sic] and ignore these allegations."

