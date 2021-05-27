Everything you need to know about supervet Noel Fitzpatrick From his surprising side hustle to his celebrity clients

Noel Fitzpatrick has been a regular face on our television screens for a number of years, thanks to his work on Crufts, Animal Rescue Live, The Bionic Vet and of course, The Supervet.

But what about his life away from the cameras? From his surprising side hustle to his celebrity clients, keep reading for everything you need to know about the presenter and vet here…

WATCH: Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick shares personal message with fans

Who is Noel Fitzpatrick?

Noel Fitzpatrick is a veterinary surgeon who is now a recognisable face to animal lovers everywhere. Originally from Ballyfin, in Laois, Ireland, he moved to the UK almost 30 years ago in 1993 after graduating from University College, Dublin with a degree in Veterinary Medicine. He is now director and managing clinician of Fitzpatrick Referrals in Eashing, Surrey, which he opened in 2005.

Alongside his lifelong love for animals, Noel has another passion - acting! The 53-year-old appeared in a number of popular television dramas over the years, including ITV's The Bill, London's Burning and Heartbeat. He's also landed a couple of film roles - he appeared in the 2003 horror flick The Devil's Tattoo and even bagged a lead role in a movie called Live for the Moment.

Noel is best known for his Channel 4 series The Supervet

Is Noel Fitzpatrick married?

Noel's commitment to his veterinary work means he is not yet married and has no children. However, in an interview with The Guardian from 2020, Noel shared that he has a girlfriend but didn't divulge any more details.

The TV star has stated that he would one day like to settle down but at the moment is fully committed to his job, which sees him work 16-hour days. On the subject of family, he previously told The Irish Times: "I'd like to marry and have kids one day but the wife would have to know she'd always come second to the practice."

Noel Fitzpatrick's work on The Supervet

In 2014 Channel 4 started airing The Supervet, which takes viewers behind the scenes of Noel's Surrey-based veterinary clinic Fitzpatrick Referrals. Now in its 16th series, Noel clearly loves taking part in the show and often shares behind-the-scenes snaps to his Instagram @profnoelfitzpatrick.

Noel has a number of celebrity clients, including DJ Chris Evans and comedian Russell Brand. In 2017, he was even called upon to treat the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's dog Guy, after he broke two of his legs. His tireless work in helping the pet beagle recover scored him an invite to Meghan's 2018 wedding to Prince Harry!

