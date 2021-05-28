Fans have same complaint about Friends: The Reunion Did you watch the show?

Fans of Friends in the UK finally got the chance to watch the beloved stars of the sitcom reunite for the highly anticipated reunion on Thursday evening – but that there was one aspect that some weren't that keen on.

It seems that while plenty of viewers were thrilled with the overall show, some were divided on the interview conducted by James Corden.

After the one-off special aired on Sky and NOW, one fan said on social media: "Out of ALL the people that could have been chosen to host the Friends reunion, they chose James Corden... could there BE any other person with least relevance to the show PLEASE."

A second wrote: "The FRIENDS reunion was so good, but did James Corden really have to be there?", while a third agreed, writing: "Should have been Paul Rudd, Jeff Goldblum and Reese Witherspoon hosting the show!"

However, it wasn't all bad news as some were quick to defend the Late Late Show host for his light entertainment while interviewing the cast. A fan tweeted: "I watched it. Good fun. Corden did fine. His job was to lightly entertain and keep the stars centre stage. He did that."

Another added: "Who actually cares, he was good. Get a grip people. If you were focusing on James Corden only then you missed one hell of an episode!"

The reunion on the whole went down a treat with fans with some branding the special "emotional" and the perfect trip down memory lane.

Late Late Show host James Corden interviewed the cast for the reunion special

The six stars, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow all got together for a read-through, a chat about their time on the show and a game of Ross' iconic quiz.

One of the big reveals from the reunion came from David, when he revealed that he and Jennifer had "crushes" on each other when filming the early seasons. "The first season I had a major crush on Jen – we were both crushing hard on one another," David – who played Jennifer's on-screen love interest Ross Geller – said.

"But it was like two ships passing 'cause one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that," he added.

Jennifer admitted that David's feelings were "reciprocated", and said the pair would "spoon and fall asleep on the couch" together during breaks in rehearsal.

