With the likes of Gossip Girl and Sex in the City getting reboots and reunions left, right and centre – it's only natural that fans are eager for other teen comedy-dramas like The OC to get the same treatment.

And now, star of the show Rachel Bilson has weighed in on the conversation about whether Summer Roberts, Seth Cohen and Marissa Cooper could be meeting up again.

Speaking on the IMDb podcast, Movies that Changed My Life, Rachel said: "You know, I think there's always those discussions and people saying if they want it and what not.

"It's kind of hard to figure out where everyone would go. I'm sure there's places to go. There's like a whole new class I'm sure they could come up with."

She continued: "I don't know, you know? It's one of those things where it's hard to be, like, do you want to touch this, or do you want to leave it as is?"

Although the actress is none the wiser if a reunion is on the cards, it sounds like she would definitely be on board with the idea. "I know that Melinda [Clarke] and I have both said we would, of course, be more than willing to revisit such a fond memory," she added.

"And [executive producers] Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage can do no wrong, in my opinion." We're keeping our fingers crossed!

Meanwhile, fans of teenage-drama shows will be thrilled to know that the wait for the Gossip Girl reboot is nearly over. The new show will consist of ten episodes and will introduce a group of young and beautiful Manhattan private-schoolers to viewers. It is inspired by the hit noughties show and will arrive on HBO in July.

Similar to the original CW teen series, which starred Blake Lively and Leighton Meester, the New York students' lives (and all the drama in between) will be the centre of each hour-long episode as they navigate their privileged lives under the ever-present Gossip Girl.

