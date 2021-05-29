The Masked Dancer viewers convinced they know who Beetroot is already Could the mystery dancer be this former girl group member and soap star?

The Masked Dancer is finally here! The wacky The Masked Singer spin-off show, which features Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Oti Mabuse on its judging panel, sees a number of disguised celebrities take to the stage to show off their impressive dancing skills.

The series may have only just kicked off, but plenty of fans are convinced they've already worked out who Beetroot is...

Taking to social media, viewers have been expressing their certainty that the celebrity behind the mask is Hear'Say singer turned TV star, Kym Marsh.

Breaking down some of the clues provided about the mystery dancer so far, one person tweeted: "Beetroot could be Kym Marsh? Former star of Corrie (a Northern based soap), member of Hear'Say, has a horse tattoo…"

Could the mystery dancer be the former Hear'Say member and soap star?

A second person added: "Hearsay reference on # Beetroot's clues. Could it be Kym Marsh?" while a third said: "With that Hear'Say reference I am SCREAMING for Beetroot to be Kym Marsh, Suzanne Shaw or Myleene Klass."

However, the judges have not yet guessed the star as the masked performer - but their suggestions aren't far off. Oti thinks former Girls Aloud singer and fellow Northerner Cheryl Cole could be behind the mask, while Davina went for another singer - Shania Twain.

Audiences will have to wait and see if their theories on Beetroot are correct when she, along with fellow contestants Knickerbocker Glory, Zip, Llama and Scarecrow, return to the stage in two weeks time. Meanwhile, tomorrow night's episode will see six more new masks perform for the judges: Beagle, Flamingo, Carwash, Frog, Squirrel and Rubber Chicken.

