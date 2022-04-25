Davina McCall's diet revealed: everything the star eats in a day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

At 54, Davina McCall has one of the most impressive, toned figures in TV, and while we know she's seriously committed to working out to achieve her lean physique, what does the star's daily diet look like?

SEE: Davina McCall surprises fans with bikini workout

The Long Lost Family presenter has been open in the past about cutting out sugar, after talking to her, though, it's apparent she's just like us. Where we might falter at the sight of a Hobnob, Davina does the same for a drumstick lolly, and where we might have no choice but to avoid certain aisles at the supermarket, Davina does too.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See what's in Davina's fridge

"I try not to goad the sugar bear," Davina tells HELLO! "I'm not being all holier than thou by cutting out refined sugar, I'm just trying to help myself because once I start, I can't stop."

MORE: Davina McCall shares surprising photo highlighting her incurable illness

READ: Davina McCall works out in gorgeous backless sweatshirt - see photo

She follows a similar mindset on a daily basis, where she employs handy tips that make for tasty but wholesome meals. Here's exactly what she eats in a day.

What does Davina McCall eat for breakfast?

Davina starts her day with a cup of tea with collagen. "I have the powdered bovine collagen – you can get marine collagen too by Ancient and Brave, £22," she told Get The Gloss.

She follows this with granola, telling HELLO!: "I would probably have granola and milk for breakfast," she says. "But sometimes, if I'm naughty, I'll do a crumpet."

"I try not to eat until after I am finished [with my workout] so sometimes I might not eat breakfast til ten. I will either have one and a half Warburton’s crumpets (two is too many) with butter. Or I'm slightly in love with Megan Rossi's Bio & Me, £3.70," she said.

She adds that while she's not "restrictive" if she has been treating herself for a few days, she'll do her best to avoid crumpets and stick to granola for the

What does Davina McCall eat for lunch?

"I try to have my main meal at lunch," Davina explains. "So usually something like pasta, or a courgetti, or eggs with something." And Philadelphia is Davina's sauce of choice. "I always use Philadelphia Light," she says.

"Because it gets that really nice, creamy taste, but obviously it's lighter so it's a much better option. I literally put it in almost anything. If I'm making a tomato sauce, I put a teaspoon in there." Otherwise, she opts for fish, with vegetables and some carbs as a "good, well-rounded meal".

Davina doesn't exclude any food groups from her diet

What does Davina McCall eat for dinner?

As a mum of three, Davina has to cater for herself and both her children's tastes.

READ: Davina McCall reveals 10-minute trick for healthy glow

"If I'm with the kids I'll probably do some kind of meat and potatoes," she explains. "But I might have a salad with some of the meat. Likewise, if I'm doing a roast chicken, they might have chips, but I'll just have the chicken on a salad with some avocado, or another kind of crunchy vegetable I can find."

Davina shows off the results of her healthy diet on Instagram

Davina's diet incorporates each of the important food groups, but it's key to note that what works for her might not work for you. One thing we can all take from her, however, is that variety is vital. "I try to mix it up, because otherwise we all get bored," Davina says.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.