Simon Cowell resurfaces on Instagram in rare post 

Simon Cowell has shared rare snaps of himself on Instagram to praise a recent interview he took part in with his friend, chat show host Kelly Clarkson.

Sharing photos from the interview, he captioned the post: "Always great to see my great friend Kelly. And really loved the interview @kellyclarkson @kellyclarksonshow." Simon has gone quiet on social media in recent months after he broke his back in a 2020 bike accident. He recently chatted about the accident on the Today Show, and showed the "crime scene" during the episode.

He explained: "Where Terry [Crews] is pretty much sitting here, that's where it was... We actually do have it on security cameras."

"Why would you keep that?" quizzed Today star Natalie Morales, before Howie Mandel joked: "Because we're having a watch party after this," to which Simon jokily responded: "Yeah, we’re going to cheer ourselves up." Heidi Klum then asked Simon: "Where was the blood coming from?" With Simon revealing: "Everywhere! My elbows… there are blood marks somewhere," he added pointing again at the ground.

Simon chatted with Kelly

Simon was rushed to hospital last August, with his spokesperson later confirming he had broken his back. "Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," they said at the time. "He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

He also revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Eric had a new nickname for him after the accident, saying: "I never would've had this kind of time with Eric before. He was amazing, because I was very embarrassed when I got home from the hospital... And he came in, because I've got all these metal rods in my back and screws and he went, 'Dad, you look like Iron Man.' And I went, 'Yeah, I'm like Iron Man, yeah.'"

