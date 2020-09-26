Amanda Holden drops huge hint she'll appear on Strictly The BGT judge could appear on the 2020 series!

Amanda Holden has us all excited over the prospect of her making an appearance on this year's Strictly Come Dancing!

The BGT judge dropped a huge hint on Saturday that we could one day see her on the rival BBC One show.

Sadly though, it won't be as a contestant - well, not on the main series anyway...

Speaking to HuffPostUK, Amanda confessed that the idea of training eight hours a day for the rigorous weekly routines was not something she could imagine putting her body through.

"It’s too much like hard work!" she exclaimed. But there is another huge reason she wouldn't sign up for the show – Simon Cowell!

She added: "Also, I think Simon… no. Even though we all love it and watch it, including Simon, it's our biggest rival show."

Amanda is currently head judge on BGT

There is a silver lining, however, because even though Amanda wouldn't join the regular series, she would happily sign up for the Christmas Special – which has yet to be filmed – or to perform on the Sunday night's results show.

"I would 100 per cent do the Christmas special and would 100 per cent go and sing on there but I love watching it," she teased.

Considering she is gearing up to release her album, Songs From The Heart, next week, there's no reason why she couldn't be booked to perform one of her songs on the show in the next few months - #justsaying.

We would love to see Amanda on Strictly!

Amanda also reiterated how excited she is to see her former co-star Caroline Quentin perform on the show. The pair have been friends since starring together in the nineties BBC sitcom Kiss Me Kate.

"I can’t wait to see Caroline doing it. I’m thrilled that people are going to see her again and be reminded of what an epic, powerful, fun woman she is, and I know she’s going to smash it," Amanda added.

"She’s got a very winning personality and she’s a very no-nonsense fun woman and I think if you don’t know here, you’re going to love her."

