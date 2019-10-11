Jennifer Aniston was NOT a fan of Paul Rudd on Friends set No one told him life was gonna be this way

Paul Rudd has opened up about getting off on the wrong foot - literally - with Jennifer Aniston on the set of Friends. Chatting on the Graham Norton Show, which will air on Friday night, the star admitted that he accidentally make a huge faux par with the actress, who famously played Rachel Green in the popular sitcom. He explained: "I was on the set for my first episode and Jennifer was on a Segway because she had broken her toe, and everyone was marvelling at it. Matt LeBlanc asked to have a go and immediately knew how to do it. I then asked to try it too. I spun round and rolled it right over Jennifer’s foot! The producers look of panic was if to say, ‘Is it too late to fire him? Has his character been established yet?’ I felt awful. Such an inauspicious start."

He added that he also tried to tell Jennifer a joke that didn't go down well after the show wrapped up it's last ever episode. Speaking about being a part of the gang as Phoebe's husband Mike at the end of the series, he explained: "It was an incredible thing to be part of and the whole experience, but seems a bit surreal and a bit of a blur in my memory. The show was a phenomenon and I was in the very last episode, which made no sense to me whatsoever. I was on the sound stage and Jennifer Aniston was crying and I thought, 'I’m not supposed to be here, so to break the ice I went over and said, 'Well, we did it, what a ride.' The joke inevitably fell flat!" We're sure the pair become good pals in the end!

Jennifer has recently opened up about the prospect of a Friends reunion, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. Chatting to Ellen DeGeneres, she said: "Why not? You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it. The girls would do it. And the boys would do it. I'm sure. Listen, anything could happen."

