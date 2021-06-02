365 Days star Michele Morrone teases romance with model Simone Susinna in sweet snap It looks like Michele has found love in real life - get the details

365 Days star Michele Morrone has teased a new romance with Simone Susinna after sharing an intimate snap of himself with the model on Instagram.

In the photo, both Michele and Simone are shirtless, and Simone has his arm around Michele. The actor captioned the post: "I’m a liar." He also posted the photo on his Instagram Stories, and added a red love heart emoji. Simone shared the same snap with the same caption on his own account.

Michele was previously married to stylist Rouba Saadeh before the couple split after an eight-year relationship in 2018. He has also been linked to Italian ballet dancer, Elena D'Amario.

Michele shared the snap on Instagram

Michele reached worldwide fame as the dashing leader of a crime family, Don Massimo Torricelli, who kidnaps Laura Biel, promising that he will release her in a year's time if she doesn't fall in love with him.

Chatting recently about the second instalment of the hit film, he told What's On: "We are going to start shooting in May, as I will be in Spain three months before that working on the second series of the [undisclosed] series I mentioned, where I am going to be the main character. I will then be on set for the second 365 Days film for six months straight, non-stop."

The actor is currently filming the 365 Days sequel

According to Deadline, it has been confirmed that not only will the film return for another instalment, but there are going to be two new sequels released as Netflix originals.

The synopsis says: "Laura and Massimo are reunited, but their new beginning is complicated by Massimo's family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura's life to win her heart and trust at any cost."

