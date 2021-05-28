Bridgerton season two has just cast a very important role - details

Bridgerton season two has announced that The Man in High Castle and Charmed star Rupert Evans will be joining the cast as Edmund Bridgerton, the late father to the eight Bridgerton siblings.

In the announcement, Edmund is described as "a loving and devoted husband, whose true love match with Violet Bridgerton gave them eight perfect children. He's also an endlessly patient and kind father, who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life".

So why has Edmund been cast in season two? The second series will focus on Daphne's older brother, Anthony Bridgerton, whose relationship with his late father is hugely important the plot. Warning, spoilers for book two ahead!

In the novel, Anthony is the sibling who best remembers Edmund, and the pair share a close relationship before Edmund dies young after suffering an allergic reaction to a bee sting, leaving Anthony mortally afraid of bees while also utterly convinced that he will also die young. As such, this conviction plays a major role in his determination not to marry for love. Before he meets Kate, of course!

Rupert will play Edmund

Since Anthony will be centerstage for the next series, it has been confirmed that Rege Jean-Page, who played the dashing Duke of Hastings in season one, won't be returning to the show. Discussing her on-screen husband's exit on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, Phoebe Dynevor explained: "I had a bit of a heads up, so I knew so but yeah, I guess it is a spanner [in the works].

"The show centres around the Bridgertons and there are eight books. I think fans of the books know that every [season] is about a different sibling. And we're very much passing the baton to the lovely Johnny [Bailey], who plays Anthony. Obviously it's sad to see [Regé-Jean] go, but I'm looking forward to being reunited with my family."

