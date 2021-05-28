Netflix sets release date for Virgin River season three - and it's sooner than you think! New episodes are on their way

Netflix has announced the release date for the highly-anticipated third season of Virgin River - and fans will be overjoyed that they don't have much longer to wait.

All ten episodes of season three will land on the streaming service in just over a months time, on 9 July.

The cast of the show announced the exciting news via a video shared on social media on Friday.

WATCH: Season one and two of Virgin River are available to stream on Netflix

"So I just heard about some really exciting news I thought we should share," lead actress Alexandra Breckenridge said to the camera before her co-stars - including Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole and Colin Lawrence - popped up on screen to reveal the release date details.

Despite season two's major cliffhanger (no spoilers here!), it seems that Martin Henderson will be returning as love interest Jack as he also made an appearance in the video.

Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed that two new faces will be joining the cast for season three. Grey's Anatomy and The Flash star Zibby Allen has been tapped as a new series regular. She will play Brie, Jack's lawyer sister who has been described as "smart, hard-charging, ballsy and a whole lot of fun".

Season three will land on Netflix in July

Meanwhile, Stacey Faber will appear in the recurring role of Tara Anderson, Lilly's (Linda Boyd) daughter, who we finally meet this season since she is helping her with Baby Chloe while her three other siblings are living away from home.

The first two seasons of the drama, which is based on the novels of the same name by Robyn Carr, certainly proved popular with viewers. In January, it was reported that the show had overtaken fellow Netflix hit The Crown on Nielsen's weekly streaming rankings and moved from third place to first on the top ten list.

Are you a fan? The series follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.

However, she soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected, and she finds herself in a complicated love triangle with local bar owner Jack Sheridan and friend Charmaine.

