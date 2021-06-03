The Masked Dancer: fans convinced Zip is Marvin Humes Here are some clues that fans have picked up on...

The Masked Dancer is our must-watch show at the moment, as viewers have been loving watching the performances in the elaborate costumes and, of course, guessing who is under the mask!

Viewers have been quick to take to social media to discuss theories on various identities, with the latest being that Zip is actually Marvin Humes. One person wrote: "You know I think the Zip might be Marvin Humes from JLS because he did a bit of DJing and the clues referenced 'red, blue, green and yellow.' Hmm."

Another added: "Think Zip might be Marvin Humes, and new job reference might be about him presenting 'The Hit List' on the BBC (those being the missing words)," while a third tweeted: "My predictions for masked dancer - Zip is either Marvin Humes or Freddie Flintoff, Scarecrow is Nicola Adams, Knickerbocker glory is Craig Revel Horwood, Beagle is Jack Whitehall. llama is Keeley Hawes, car wash is Howard from Take That."

However, others thought that Zip was actually Howard Donald, with one writing: "The way that zip stands with the head tipped to the side is a Howard thing. Can't hide it from a Take That fan." Intriguing!

So far, Louise Redknapp, Jordan Banjo, Dita Von Teese and Eddie the Eagle have all been unmasked, who performed as Flamingo, Viper, Beetroot and Rubber Chicken respectively. Speaking about taking part, Eddie said: "I always love a challenge and I love dancing too. I loved being a Rubber Chicken. I could really be silly and play with the character but I did find the costume quite restrictive.

"I was very nervous, I had to use a lot of energy to move the outfit, but it was nice to hide inside the costume it made things slightly easier."

