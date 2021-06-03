Call the Midwife star clarifies he is not leaving as character attends university 

Actor Max MacMillan, who plays Timothy Turner in the hit show Call the Midwife, has clarified that he won't be leaving the series following his character's exit from Poplar to attend medical school in Edinburgh.

Posting on Twitter, he wrote: "Where has everyone got the idea that I've left Call The Midwife from? Believe me if I did leave the show you'd all know. I'd begin by leaking all of the dirt I have on @StephenMcGann to the public." Stephen McGann, who plays his father in the series, replied: "NO!!! Not the hamster cosplay thing!" Max jokily replied: "I was more thinking about the crimes against humanity but that also works."

Fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "So happy to hear this! Tim's one-liners are some of my favourite moments 'I could do with a little moral contagion' along with this week's 'you mean when you were still a nun.'"

Another added: "Er. No. Timothy can not leave CTM. Shelagh would not allow it (and she reminds me of my grandma who would have been around the same age and whose wrath we all lived by until she died last year aged 100). So that's that."

Viewers were devastated to see his character all grown up and leaving to study, with one writing: "No I'm afraid Timothy is still ten - this is not okay #CallTheMidwife." Another wrote: "Miss Higgins passing on the mantle to Timothy Turner set me off early this episode."

A third person tweeted: "*sniffles* So proud of Timothy getting his first white coat. Even if it does make me feel old. Can't believe it's been ten years since #CallTheMidwife first reduced me to tears."

