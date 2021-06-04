Love Island USA: Everything we know about season 3 Summer is officially here!

Summer is officially here and you know what that means - Love Island is back!

The hit CBS show will return this July and see a new bunch of sexy singletons hoping to find love all while taking part in a series of challenges that will test just how strong these new bonds really are.

Here's everything you need to know about season three….

MORE: Exclusive: Bear Grylls on family time with wife Shara and sons in rare personal interview

Justine and Caleb won Love Island USA 2020

When is Love Island USA on?

The show will air on CBS on 7 July 2021 at 9.30pm ET/PT.

It will be a 90-minute premiere and hits screens after the return of Big Brother.

MORE: See Meghan Markle's beautiful handwritten note inside her new children's book

Who hosts Love Island USA?

Arielle Vandenberg is the host of Love Island USA

Arielle Vandenberg will be back for the third season.

The 34-year-old was an accomplished actress, starring in How I Met Your Mother, Greek, and Bones, as well as being a social media influencer where she hosted the former weekly Snapchat interview series, Snap Hangs, which featured Julianne Hough, Sophia Bush, and Nina Dobrev.

Who is the Love Island USA narrator?

Matthew Hoffman will also be back for the third season.

The 48-year-old had some big boots to fill, as Love Island UK's Iain Stirling has famously become the breakout star of the original series, but fans fell for Matthew's no-nonsense putdowns.

What days will Love Island USA be on?

The show pairs sexy singletons together

The show will premiere on Wednesday 7 July at 9.30 ET/PT and that week air at 9pm - 10pm ET/PT on Thursday and Friday, and 9pm - 11pm ET/PT on Sunday.

The following week it will air Tuesday through Friday 9pm - 10pm ET/PT and 9pm - 11pm ET/PT on Sundays.

Who are the Love Island USA islanders?

CBS is still casting for the series so we've yet to find out who the first batch of islanders will be. But that also means you can still apply...

Read more HELLO! US stories here