The Crown star joins with Love Islander for surprising ITV trailer Props to whoever came up with this one!

ITV is known perhaps best known for its brilliant dramas as well as it's hugely popular reality shows, and pits the two genres against one another in a new trailer starring The Crown star Jason Watkins and Love Island winner, Kem Cetinay - and it is brilliant!

In the trailer, labelled 'Drama vs Reality', Jason is on-set, preparing lines for an upcoming scene, when he is interrupted by a knock at his trailer door by Kem. The pair exchange pleasantries until the Line of Duty star tries to poison Kem's drink.

WATCH: Jason and Kem go head to head in brilliant trailer

Kem then swaps his drink with Jason's in a bid for attention, poisoning poor Jason. Chatting about being involved in the skit, Jason said: "Delighted to be highlighting the wealth of ITV Drama on the ITV Hub. Fighting Drama’s corner! Who knows, maybe one day I’ll dip my toe into Reality!: Kem added: "What can I say, I’m a competitive guy so I didn’t come to play! When drama and reality collide it all kicks off."

Have you checked out the trailer yet?

Jane Stiller ITV’s Chief Marketing Officer added: "With this ambitious campaign, we are investing in getting the message out to viewers, especially those that do the majority of their viewing on-demand, that ITV Hub is a destination for brilliant content and is the home of the best drama and reality programming."

Love Island fans have a lot to get excited about this summer, as it has been revealed that the show will be back for 2021 after being cancelled due to the pandemic. ITV2 confirmed that the show will be back in a press release, which reads: "Returning to ITV2, the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date, couple up and try and avoid being ‘dumped’. With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings

"From romance and heart-to-hearts to betrayal and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in this ultimate search for love. More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut."

