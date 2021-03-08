Where are Love Island Australia stars Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham now? Are you watching series two of the reality show?

After the huge success of Married at First Sight Australia, it seems that viewers in the UK can't get enough of the reality TV taking place Down Under and Love Island Australia is no exception.

The second series of the dating programme, which was filmed in 2019, landed on ITV2 last week and each night fans are loving watching the drama unfold.

Given the show was aired a number of years ago, many are wondering what has happened since all those singletons walked into the villa – particularly when it comes to one resident: Anna McEvoy, who entered on day four.

So who is the reality star and what happened on her Love Island journey? If you're eager to find out, here's what we know – but warning, spoilers ahead...

Who are Anna and Josh from Love Island Australia?

Anna McEvoy, who was 27 years old when she entered the villa, is a model and social media influencer and presenter from Melbourne. Josh, who is 26 and has a twin, hails from New South Wales and worked as a mortgage broker before becoming a reality TV star.

Anna was paired with her boyfriend Josh throughout the duration of their time spent in the villa, so it's no wonder that the couple soon went on to become the viewers' favourite. The two soon became the 'Golden Couple', before being crowned champions in the final week in November 2019.

After meeting in the villa, the couple moved in and started working together as YouTube vloggers. In one video, the pair opened up about how their relationship was tested during lockdown. "It's been good, but it's been testing during COVID," said Anna. While Josh said: "We've definitely stepped on each other's toes too much being stuck in an apartment, trapped."

Anna took part in Love Island Australia series two

Are Love Island Australia's Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham still together?

Anna and Josh are sadly no longer an item. When they left the villa, they remained smitten and even met each other's families and moved in, telling Now to Love that they're "too needy" to spend time apart from each other.

After a year of romance, however, the pair parted ways. Taking to social media in November 2020, they broke the news to their followers and fans. "It is with great sadness that Josh and I are going our separate ways," wrote Anna on Instagram.

"I know that so many of you are invested in our relationship but please know we did everything we could to make it work." Although the exact reason wasn't revealed, Josh noted in his own post: "Sometimes relationships don't work out and two people grow apart."

The couple called it quits a year later

Where are Anna and Josh from Love Island Australia now?

It seems that Anna and Josh have since moved on and carved out their own lives apart. They both continue to work as social media influencers, with Anna boasting over 300k followers while Josh has over 100k followers.

Anna often posts stunning photos of her single life Down Under, while Josh, by the looks of Instagram, can be found spending time with his twin brother Luke and his niece.

