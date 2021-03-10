Curtis Pritchard defends 'mortifying' stand-up comedy routine shown on Gogglebox The reality show star claimed that he told better jokes on the night

Curtis Pritchard has defended himself following backlash over his set on Stand Up and Deliver. The show saw several celebrities learn stand-up in aid of Stand Up to Cancer, but the Love Island star was met with criticism due to his routine.

Discussing the episode on his and brother AJ's podcast, AJ v Curtis, he said: "I was watching on Thursday night and I know I wasn't the funniest, I know I wasn't the best, but I am telling you I was better than what they showed on that night. Or they just showed the worst bits – sorry Channel 4! It was a great show though."

WATCH: Gogglebox stars reaction to Curtis' stand up routine

AJ replied: "I do feel a bit sorry for you because I felt like the jokes that I accepted and were quite funny were not shown on TV, and the jokes that I a little bit cringed at were shown on TV."

The stand-up routine, which was also featured on Gogglebox, was met with a strong reaction on social media, with one person tweeting: "I was absolutely horrified when watching Curtis Pritchard’s ‘stand up’ which featured on Gogglebox last night. His misogynistic, sexist attempts at humour firstly need to be recognised as such (rather than passing it off as ‘lad banter’), and then apologised for."

A group of celebs took part in the Channel 4 show for charty

Another added: "Absolutely MORTIFIED at Curtis Pritchard doing stand up," while a third person tweeted: "Curtis Pritchard is so sexist it’s unbelievable, and the way he compared the love island girls to dogs.... behave urself hun."

However, others defended him, with one writing on Instagram: "Oh give him a break you miserable lot and stop being so touchy and easily offended! He’s done it for charity and it must have been nerve-wracking! I thought it was funny anyway."

