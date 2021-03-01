See the stars of Love Island Australia's Instagram accounts Bring on the sunshine and the drama!

This week marks the end of Married at First Sight Australia, but fear not as we're heading Down Under again for a brand new series of Love Island Australia.

The second series, hosted by the glamorous Sophie Monk, was filmed in 2019 and is arriving on ITV2 on Monday so Brits can enjoy all the drama that will no doubt unfold across the coming weeks. So who's taking part? Meet the contestants and see their Instagram accounts below…

Cynthia

Cynthia is a model from Brisbane hoping to find her dream man in the villa. Opening up about her relationship history, she says: "I found it really hard to find men who actually want to settle down and have a relationship."

Follow Cynthia here @taylu_me

Cartier

Carter was just 19 years old when she went into the villa for series two. The lifeguard from Sydney admits she likes "confidence" in man and is looking for someone who knows what they want. Find her on Instagram @cartiersurjan.

Cartier's Instagram is here @cartiersurjan

Jessie

Jessie worked as a waitress before appearing on Love Island and says she "just wants to be loved". The Hobart native notes: "I do speak too fast sometimes for my brain to comprehend what I'm saying. But all in all, I mean well." Follow Jessie here @jessiereneewynter

Follow Jessie here @jessiereneewynter

Cassie

Cassie, 27, originally hails from London but moved to Sydney six years ago and now works as an executive assistant. Describing her personality, she says: "I've got my random one, a wild child vibe. Then I've got the real sweet and innocent, cute girl personality who will literally do anything for anyone."

Follow Cassie here @cassielansdell

Vanessa

Vanessa describes herself as a "ride or die chick" and works as an entrepreneur. It seems she's looking for her perfect match to possess the same drive and determination. "I want to find a man who is driven. A man that is fit who goes to gym. Someone that matches my lifestyle, I think that is very important."

@vanessa5ierra is her Instagram handle

Gerard

Gerard works as personal trainer and hails from Perth. The 23-year-old also works with people with disabilities and wants a girl who is equally as "grounded".

Follow Gerard here @bodymajic

Adam

Adam, 27, comes from the sunny Gold Coast and works as a plasterer. He describes himself as a typical Gemini and says: "Some days I'm up and I'm all there and I'm happy as, then the next day I'm a bit standoffish, I just want to have a bit of me time."

Adam can be found on Instagram here @adzyfarrugia

Matthew

Matt is a 24-year-old model and wrestler so it's clear he likes to keep active and says he is looking for someone equally as adventurous. Describing his wrestling alter-ego persona, he says: "My character is Charlie Matthews. Playing off on the whole model stereotype, it is lots of fun."

Matt is on Instagram @mattzukowski

Sam

Sam works as DJ in his home town Melbourne and admits he can be "picky" when it comes to love. "I'm very picky, I struggle to find someone who's the full girlfriend material." Let's hope he has more luck in the villa.

@djsamwithers is Sam's Instagram handle

Maurice

Maurice modestly describes himself as the "whole package". The media executive admits that while looks are important, he wants to connect with his future partner. "When I say personality, I am spiritual. I want to find that interconnectedness with someone, that real heart connection is really important for me."

Maurice can be found on Instagram @mauricesalib

Eoghan

Eoghan is a real estate agent from the Gold Coast and describes himself as a "respectful man".

Eoghan is a real estate agent from the Gold Coast and describes himself as a "respectful man". On his Love Island debut, he says: "All my mates have girlfriends and I'm the one on my own. I want a girl, I want someone I can spend the rest of my life with." Aw! Eoghan is on Instagram here @eoghannmurphy.

