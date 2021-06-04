7 surprising facts about Tom Jones and late wife Linda's 59-year marriage The Voice star was sadly widowed in 2016

Sex Bomb singer Sir Tom Jones was married to his wife Melinda Trenchard (known as Linda) for 59 years before she sadly passed away. From falling for each other at age 12 to moving 4,000 miles from home together, we look back at some of the surprising facts about Tom Jones' marriage.

Childhood sweethearts

Tom Jones and his wife Linda actually fell in love when they were just 12 years old! The Voice star, 80, recently appeared on The Joe Wicks Podcast and he said: "I was in love with my wife as a kid. We grew up together and we loved one another ever since we saw one another."

Young newlyweds

Sir Tom and Linda got married in March 1957 when he was just 17 years old, and it was two years later when their son Mark came along. Tom is also now a grandfather as Mark has two children.

Tom Jones got married in 1957

Turbulent times

Their 59-year marriage wasn't always plain sailing though, as Tom has admitted to having many affairs over the years.

While appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, the Welsh crooner was asked how Linda felt about the affairs - and how candidly her husband spoke about them.

"[The affairs were] never discussed, I was never put on the spot. Linda is a wonderful person and she would never put me on the spot. She loves being married to me and I love being married to her," he said at the time.

The singer did admit to many affairs

American life

The couple built a life together in America, and they chose their huge mansion for a very sentimental reason. Laura Barton of The Independent reports: "He tells me how when they left the UK to avoid a hike in taxes, they found a red-brick house in Bel-Air, which so reminded Linda of their house on St. George's Hill in Weybridge that they bought it immediately."

The couple spent most of their life together in America

Linda's comments on Tom

In a rare interview, Linda once said of her husband: "I feel alive when [Tom] comes through the door, whatever the time of day or night is."

Tom's comments on Linda

In many interviews, Tom has said Linda was "No. 1 in my life" and he has since dedicated a song to his late wife since her passing, and the track is called I Won't Crumble With You If You Fall.

Tom has spoken out about his loss many times

Love after Linda

Linda sadly passed away in April 2016 at Cedars Sinai Hospital in LA after a "short but fierce" battle with cancer, and Tom decided to grant Linda's dying wish that he would move back to London.

Speaking to The Sun, the Welsh star explained: "I started looking for flats in London while Linda was still alive but then she got worse and found it was cancer and she said, 'We've left it too late for me, but not for you, Tom'."

Tom's wife had one dying wish

Joe Wicks asked if he thought that he would find love again. "No, I'll never love again," he replied. "There was one love of my life, and that was Linda.

