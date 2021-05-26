The sad reason why Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum aren't taking part in Celebrity Gogglebox Why aren't the pair in the 2021 line-up?

The Celebrity Gogglebox line-up has recently been announced, and while fans were delighted to hear that fan favourites including Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford and Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aléshé were turning. However fans were disappointed when Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum Linda didn't appear in the line-up - so why aren't they taking part?

The pair were huge hits on the show, with fans loving the banter between the mother and son duo - but Rylan previously revealed that they were unlikely to take part again due to his mum's struggle with Crohn's disease. He told the Mirror Online back in 2020: "It'll be a year away now, we were really lucky to be part of the first one and the second one. It'll all just depend on what we're doing and if my mum's well enough.

"We're never gonna say never we don't know what position we're going to be in eventually."

While we will certainly miss the pair, viewers have been delighted to hear the new names joining the show. Spice Girls star Melanie C will be appearing alongside her brother, Paul, while broadcaster Clare Balding will also star in the new series with her wife, Alice.

Also joining is 2020 Strictly Come Dancing star and BBC Radio One DJ Clara Amfo, who will be giving her thoughts on the week's TV with her brother, Andy. Another TV favourite, Lorraine Kelly, will be making her debut, joined by her daughter, Rosie.

The series is set to start on 4 June, and viewers took to Twitter in anticipation of the series, with one writing: "Oh thank goodness I thought we had to wait months!" Another added: "Fantastic! I love all of these!! Can’t wait!"