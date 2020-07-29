Normal People star Paul Mescal's sweet message for Daisy Edgar-Jones will melt your hearts The actor has received his first Emmy nomination

Normal People star Paul Mescal made sure he paid tribute to Daisy Edgar-Jones following his incredible Emmy nomination on Tuesday. The actor - who played Connell in the popular BBC Three drama - has received his first nod for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie.

"My actual face right now! Thank you to absolutely everyone at @ElementPictures, @hulu and @bbcthree! @lennyabrahamson I will never be able to thank you enough," he tweeted. To his co-star, Paul said: "@DaisyEdgarJones this only exists because of you and your extraordinary talent it's as simple as that! Thank you all x."

WATCH: The official trailer for Normal People

Over on Instagram, he added: "Thank you for all your beautiful messages I'm gonna go away and cry now x."

Meanwhile, Daisy - who starred as Marianne - also marked the occasion on Instagram by sharing a snap of Paul on set. "I could not be more proud of these two utterly incredible people, working with you both has been one of the greatest joys of my life. Also huge congrats to @louisekielycasting, you’re incredible, and also Sally and Alice and @element_pictures, we smashed it."

Paul Mescal has received his first Emmy nomination for playing Connell

Upon seeing her message, Paul replied: "You are the best person. Properly weeping x." Normal People has received a total of four nominations, including Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special and Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special.

Normal People has been a huge hit for BBC Three, and the lead performers have won praise from critics and audiences alike for both their acting talent and their commitment to the series' steamy love scenes. The 12-part series follows the two main characters, Marianne and Connell, as they navigate life as two teenagers growing up.

