Time: meet the cast of new BBC drama

BBC's new drama Time is set to air on Sunday night and follows Sean Bean as Mark Cobden, a man consumed by guilt after accidentally killing an innocent man. Serving a four-year sentence in prison, he meets prison officer Eric McNally, who is doing his best to protect those in his charge. The synopsis reads: "However when one of the most dangerous inmates identifies his weakness, Eric faces an impossible choice; between his principles and his family.

"A story of guilt and forgiveness, punishment and penitence, both Eric and Mark are trapped by their pasts and unsure of their futures. Will they find the strength to move forward?" Intriguing right? Meet the cast of the upcoming series here...

Sean Bean - Mark Cobden

Sean plays Mark, who has never been to prison before, but is served a four-year sentence for accidentally killing a man. Sean is a huge star, and is perhaps best known for his roles as Boromir in Lord of the Rings, and as Ned Stark in Game of Thrones. He also has a reputation for playing characters who get killed off, so we hope it's not the case this time around!

Stephen Graham - Eric McNally

In the new series, Stephen plays the caring prison officer who tries to help Mark out. The actor is hugely prolific, and has previously starred in Line of Duty, Boardwalk Empire and Band of Brothers. He is also set to star in Peaky Blinders season six.

Siobhan Finneran - Marie-Louise

Siobhan plays the prison’s Catholic chaplain, Marie-Louise, in the new series. The actress is also best known for her roles in Downton Abbey, Happy Valley and The Other One.

James Nelson-Joyce - Johnno

James plays Mark's fellow inmate, Johnno. He has previously starred alongside Sean in World on Fire, with Stephen on The Virtues, and as Liam in Mount Pleasant.

Sue Johnston - June Cobden

Sue plays Mark's mother, June. You might also recognise her from shows including The Royle Family and Downton Abbey.

Paddy Rowan - Daniel McNally

Daniel is Eric's son, and is an inmate at another prison. The actor has previously starred in shows including Cursed and Little Boy Blue.

Hannah Walters - Sonia McNally

Hannah has starred in Pirates of the Caribbean as well as This is England. She also happens to be married to Stephen Graham in real life!

Michael Socha - Kenny Meadows

Michael has previously shared in This is England, Being Human and Once Upon a Time.

