A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin reveals incredible transformation at London home

Jonnie Irwin is best known for taking hopeful house buyers round gorgeous properties for A Place in the Sun - and the presenter doesn't shy from giving his own home some TLC.

The Channel 4 presenter took to social media back in December to show off his amazing transformation at his London property.

The 47-year-old, who is currently residing in Newcastle with his wife and three children, posted a series of before-and-after snaps of his new kitchen. Jonnie wrote in the caption: "Here's some before and after shots of my place in London.

"Personally I'm not the best at decorating and just couldn’t get down to London in this lockdown to do any work to this project. I've learnt in the past not to scrimp when it comes to decorating as the finish is the first thing prospective tenants and buyers see."

The father-of-three added: "Take a bow @jhdecoratingltd they were totally professional all the way through, and left the place even cleaner than when they started.

"The place looks mint. It's a minefield finding good tradesmen sometimes so when I get great service then I'm always happy to shout about it."

Jonnie posted a series of images of his London home

Many of the TV star's followers were quick to compliment the home's new look. One person wrote: "Very nice! It's always good to hear about great trades, thanks for sharing." A second person added: "Looks great. Love the external blue!" while a third user commented: "Wow, fabulous transformation."

While Jonnie's London house has been undergoing a makeover, his family has been enjoying home life up north, with Jonnie recently sharing an adorable new photo of twins, Rafa and Cormac.

Jonnie candidly explained in his caption about the challenges that come with twins. He wrote: "The smiles and gurgling coming from these boys suggests they haven't got stinking colds and weren't up all night. The faces on the adults in the house suggest that they have and they were."

