A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin shares hilarious new video of son Rex The Channel 4 star is a father-of-three

Star of A Place in the Sun, Jonnie Irwin, shared a video of his eldest son Rex recently and it just might be his sweetest yet.

The presenter uploaded the clip to his Instagram which showed his little one teasing a passer-by's dog with a game of hide and seek.

At the end of the clip, Rex could even be seen cheekily throwing sand at his new friend, which prompted a light-hearted "No!" from Jonnie.

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin shares adorable new video of son Rex

The father-of-three wrote in the caption: "New game; hide and seek...with a dog. Many of Rex's new games seem to end with a 'No..!' #3under2." Many of the Channel 4 star's followers commented on the post, seeing the funny side of Rex's game.

One person wrote in the comments section: "Let's be honest, any game's gonna be better with a dorgie!" while a second simply responded with a string of laughing-face emojis. A third person gushed about the little one, referring to him by his nickname, writing: "Pointy man so cute!"

Jonnie with his wife Jessica and their son Rex

Jonnie, who also presents BBC's Escape to the Country, is clearly a family man at heart and often shares updates on his gorgeous family on his social media. The presenter shares three children with his wife, Jessica, who he married in 2016: including Rex and twin boys Cormac and Rafa.

The happy couple welcomed their twins earlier this year and have been the picture of family bliss ever since. Clearly thrilled with his growing family, Jonnie uploaded a picture of himself, Jessica, and their newborn boys when they arrived into the world in June.

The family welcomed twins earlier this year

The presenter wrote in the caption at the time: "They've arrived! After a long day in hospital the boys finally decided to make an appearance.

"They are identical in every way including weighing a good 5 pounds 7 each. No names yet. Jess was her usual magnificent self. I'm so proud of her for carrying around what looked like a planet these last few weeks and huge thanks to the amazing staff at The RVI in Newcastle."

