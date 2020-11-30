A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin shares adorable new photo of twins This is SO sweet...

Jonnie Irwin delighted his fans recently when he shared a brand new photo of his twin boys. The A Place in the Sun presenter, who is a father-of-three, posted the sweet snap on his Instagram of twins, Cormac and Rafa, who he welcomed earlier this year.

MORE: A Place in the Sun: Danni Menzies talks whether she wants children one day

The 47-year-old candidly explained in his caption about the challenges that come with twins. He wrote: "The smiles and gurgling coming from these boys suggests they haven't got stinking colds and weren't up all night.

He added: "The faces on the adults in the house suggest that they have and they were." Plenty of the TV star's followers took to the comments underneath to gush over the cute snap and share their own experiences with little ones.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Place in the Sun's Jonnie posts adorable video on eldest son, Rex

One person wrote: "Omg, so gorgeous. You forgive them for everything when they are this cute!" A second person commented: "Oh, but so gorgeous and cheeky with it", while a third fan said: "You wouldn't change it for the world, gorgeous little chaps."

Jonnie, who also shares young son Rex with his wife Jessica, often shares aspects of his home life on social media. The proud dad recently opened up about feeling guilty when he's working away from his family for popular shows such as Channel 4's A Place in the Sun, BBC's Escape to the Country and Escape to the Perfect Town.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman opens up about 'painful' year in candid post

MORE: Who is A Place in the Sun star Scarlette Douglas?

Jonnie posted the adorable picture on his Instagram

Posting on his Instagram earlier this year, shortly after welcoming his twins, Jonnie wrote: "Twenty five hours of travelling to get back to the family for a couple of precious days.

"To be honest the work days are far from a walk in the park at the moment but it relieves a bit of the guilt I feel from leaving their mum on her own to hold the fort. Plus times with this fella are rarely anything but good ones."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.