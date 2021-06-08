Loki's early reviews are in - is the Tom Hiddleston show worth the watch? Tom Hiddleston plays the God of Mischief, Loki

Loki is the latest series to be released on Disney+ from Marvel's Cinematic Universe, and follows an alternative timeline Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, after he escapes with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame - but what are early reviews saying about it?

The new series, which lands on Wednesday 9 June, follows the God of mischief as he runs afoul of the Time Variance Authority, with the official synopsis reads: "[Loki] finds himself called before the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organisation that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline and given a choice: face deletion from reality or assist in catching an even greater threat."

WATCH: Loki is set to air on Disney+ from 9 June

Taking to Twitter to discuss the episode, one person wrote: "Think I'm now allowed to say that I really enjoyed #Loki! Weird and funny and very much a TV SHOW (rather than a "6-hour movie")in the best way."

Another added: "LOKI is the best MCU show on Disney+ so far! Finds clever ways to incorporate the past while introducing a whole new absorbing world for the future. Tom Hiddleston is naturally terrific as the series gives him more to do than ever before. A creative blast of mischief & intrigue." A third wrote: "Early review for #Loki — first two episodes are pure Marvel magic.

Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston star

"Easily one of the best Marvel projects ever and that’s not an exaggeration. This will wake up anyone who is tired of MCU projects. #Loki reminds us why Marvel is so good at what it does."

Chatting to Empire about the series, Tom said: "I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show’s] logo, which seems to refresh and restore.

Are you excited for the series?

"The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don’t know whether, across the MCU, he’s a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don’t know whether you can trust him."

