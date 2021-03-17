Tom Hiddleston to star in new period drama The Essex Serpent The Marvel star is returning to TV!

From The Night Manager to the Marvel cinematic universe, Tom Hiddleston is a beloved star when it comes to TV and film, and his new venture looks just as brilliant.

The actor, who is perhaps best known for his role as Loki in Thor and various Avengers films, will be appearing in a brand new drama series on Apple TV+, titled The Essex Serpent.

MORE: The Night Manager star Tom Hiddleston to star in new Netflix drama - find out more

The Emmy winner will be appearing alongside a host of other names in the series, which is based on the 2016 Sarah Perry novel of the same name. Intrigued to know more? Here's all the details you need…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Hiddleston - in dept

What is The Essex Serpent about?

Set in Victorian London, the TV adaptation of The Essex Serpent will tell the story of Cora Seaborne who is recently widowed after her abusive husband dies from cancer. Cora decides to move to a small village in Essex from the capital and, upon her arrival for a more rural life, becomes engrossed by a local superstition of a mythical sea creature known as the Essex Serpent.

MORE: Tom Hiddleston reveals his very embarrassing nickname at Eton

MORE: Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor confirms new major role alongside Downton Abbey star

Tom Hiddleston in upcoming series The Essex Serpent

Who will Tom Hiddleston play in The Essex Serpent?

Tom Hiddleston will play the role of William Ransom. In the book's synopsis, William is described as a local and trusted community leader and reverend who becomes aware of Cora's theory on the serpent. Soon, the two clash over the legitimacy of the sea creature, but soon strike up a close relationship.

MORE: Call the Midwife shares major update about season ten

Claire Danes will play Cora

Who else is starring in The Essex Serpent?

Tom will be appearing alongside Homeland star Claire Danes, who takes on the part of Cora. Originally, Keira Knightley was in place for the role but later had to drop out, reportedly due to issues with finding childcare amongst the coronavirus pandemic. Not much else is known about the cast, but we'll keep you posted!

When is The Essex Serpent out?

The air date of The Essex Serpent is yet to be revealed. However, the Apple TV+ series is still shooting so it's thought that fans will have a little while longer to wait until its release.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.