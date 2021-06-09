Viewers are freaking out over the same detail in Loki opening episode Warning, spoilers for Avengers and Loki episode one ahead

Loki has finally landed on Disney+, and fans have immediately taken to Twitter and Reddit to discuss the much-anticipated Tom Hiddleston series. While the opening episode was widely praised, plenty of viewers were keen to discuss the same moment from the premiere.

In the episode, Loki is trying to reclaim the Tesseract at the Time Variance Authority when he looks into a drawer and is shocked to discover several different infinity stones, which were vital to the plot of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame - and saw several characters die while trying to keep the stones in safe hands.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "So, the TVA have these collections of infinity stones all this time!? Nat and Gamora died for nothing. Wtf." Another person added: "So Nat, Vision, Gamora, Tony died for the infinity stones and THEY PUT THEM IN A DRAWER LIKE IF IT WAS JUST SOME RANDOM THINGS."

A third person explained the importance of the assortment, posting: "I thought the idea was that the TVA is so vast and powerful that infinity stones don’t even mean anything there, like that’s when it clicks with Loki that he’s punching way above his weight."

Others pointed out that the existence of the infinity stones at the TVA means that other Marvel characters must have strayed from the main timeline at some point, with one writing: "The fact that it implies that certain Avengers or possibly all of them were arrested and pruned through the constant life and death of the universe is super fascinating to me."

Loki landed on Disney+ on Wednesday

The head of Marvel, Kevin Feige, has previously opened up about how the introduction of the TVA will be of massive importance for the MCU, telling Empire: "It’s tremendously important. It perhaps will have more impact on the MCU than any of the shows thus far. What everybody thought about WandaVision, and was sort of true, and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, which was sort of true, is even more sort of true for Loki."

