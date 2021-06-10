Gossip Girl fans are saying same thing after reboot trailer finally drops Are you ready to meet the new generation of the New York elite?

The countdown is officially on for the highly-anticipated Gossip Girl reboot next month – and now excitement has reached an all-time high after the official trailer finally dropped overnight.

It seems that fans on social media all had a very similar reaction to the trailer – that it looks brilliant! Many expressed their love for the way the trailer teased drama between the characters in the two-minute clip. One person said on Twitter: "I love that they are trying to shy away from the original and give their own take PLUS this entire cast is SO HOT."

The Gossip Girl reboot trailer is finally here

A second Gossip Girl fan said: "That's what I call the comeback of the century. Welcome back GG!", as a third wrote: "I'M SO EXCITED TO WATCH I have high expectations and you'd better meet them!!"

Even social media users who hadn't watched the original series, which starred Blake Lively and Leighton Meester, were left intrigued by the new version: "I've never watched the original gossip girl but this looks interesting…" as a fifth fan simply wrote: "I'm crying from excitement!!"

The trailer introduces us to the main characters who form the new generation of the New York elite. Similar to the original, the HBO Max series focuses on a group of high school students whose lives are wrapped up in money, power and drama, with the ever-present Gossip Girl stirring up the chaos from afar.

Are you excited for the new series?

The cast for the new ten episodes, which land on HBO in July, includes The Secret Life of Bees actress Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay. Also starring are Alyn Lind, Zión Moreno, Savannah Smith, and Tavi Gevinson.

The diversity of the cast is something that has already received high praise from fans and the stars themselves. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Whitney, who will play Zoya Lott, explained that "representation is everything".

She said: "I want all the hers and the hes and the theys and the people of color from all over the world to be able to watch the show and think, 'That's a person who looks like me. I don't have to be the stereotypical idea of who I am.'"

