Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick returns as Chuck Bass - and fans are thrilled The star just joined TikTok

Ed Westwick has revived his famous Gossip Girl role for a very special reason - he's joined TikTok!

The British actor, who played the role of wealthy Upper East Sider Chuck Bass in the teen series, shared a short video of him dressed up as his character much to the delight of fans.

The clip comes just days after the actor revealed that he would "never say no" to appearing in the upcoming reboot of the teen series, which is currently in production.

WATCH: The actor sent Gossip Girl fans wild with his TikTok debut

In the TikTok video, which has been liked more than 3.8million times, Ed starts by saying in his English accent: "TikTok, tell me you've watched Gossip Girl without actually telling me you've watched Gossip Girl. I'll start."

The camera then cuts to the 33-year-old actor dressed up as his character as he gives a steely look to the camera and says in an American accent: "I'm Chuck Bass."

Fans were thrilled to see the actor back as the unforgettable character and quickly rushed to the post's comment section. "AS IF Chuck Bass just appeared on my For You Page," one person wrote while another said: "I just watched this ten times."

The original series ran for six seasons between 2007 and 2012

"OK but tell them to put it back on Netflix," a third fan commented, referencing the recent move by the streaming platform to remove all six seasons of the teen drama. Although the classic series is no longer available to stream, fans can look forward to the series reboot, which will land on HBO Max next year.

The new version, which will consist of ten hour-long episodes, is set to follow a new generation of rich and beautiful young New Yorkers, and the drama that follows their elite lifestyles. In a recent interview Ed revealed that while his character doesn't appear in the new series, he would be thrilled to bring Chuck Bass back.

When asked by Access whether he would make a cameo in the new series, he said: "I think it would be a very cool idea," but added: "I haven't been approached really about it.

"[The new series] is very much its own thing and I wish them all the best. I'm very excited to see what they do."

The Gossip Girl reboot is due out next year

He continued: "I've been in touch with the creators just wishing them the best, Josh [Safran] and Stephanie [Savage]. I know they're excited. I mean I would never say no, but at this moment there is nothing to report."

The official synopsis for the reboot reads: "Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years."

