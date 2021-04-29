Gossip Girl reboot finally gets air date – and fans are thrilled Are you looking forward to the show?

There's great news for Gossip Girl fans – the upcoming reboot has finally confirmed when the show airs and fans are pretty excited about it.

The reboot will consist of ten episodes and will introduce a group of young and beautiful Manhattan private-schoolers to viewers. It is inspired by the hit noughties show and will arrive on HBO in July.

Fans were thrilled upon hearing the news which was confirmed by showrunner Joshua Safran on Twitter and immediately expressed their excitement.

One person said: "So excited to fall in love with these characters #GossipGirl." A second tweeted: "My babies are arriving in July im so happy!! #gossipgirl," as a third simply wrote: "The reboot will serve! #gossipgirl."

Similar to the original CW teen series, which starred Blake Lively and Ed Westwick, the New York students' lives (and all the drama in between) will be the centre of each hour-long episode as they navigate their privileged lives under the ever-present Gossip Girl.

The cast for the new episodes includes The Secret Life of Bees actress Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay. Also starring is Alyn Lind, Zión Moreno, Savannah Smith, and Tavi Gevinson.

The reboot is coming to HBO in July

The diversity of the cast is something that has already received high praise from fans and the stars themselves. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Whitney explained that "representation is everything". She said: "I want all the hers and the hes and the theys and the people of color from all over the world to be able to watch the show and think, 'That's a person who looks like me. I don't have to be the stereotypical idea of who I am.'"

The official synopsis for the reboot reads: "Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years."

