Kim Kardashian shares devastating news with fans in Keeping Up With The Kardashians final episode Kim is studying to become a lawyer.

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she failed the baby bar exam for a second time, telling sister Khloe that she is"so annoyed."

In scenes that aired during the final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Thursday, the mom-of-four shared that she took the exam for a second time in November 2020 after failing it for the first time in May 2020.

"I feel bummed, like totally bummed," she revealed in her confessional.

"It is what it is, I know I just have to not stress about it, there's so many other f*****g things, stressful things, going on, I just have to do better in the future."

Kim was then seen telling Khloe on the phone that she was "so annoyed," as the family had been "so supportive and I didn't come through."

"Honestly you had COVID, you had your 40th birthday, you're dealing with so much, personally, in your relationship, and just quarantine in itself, and I really don't think this last time counted," said Khloe, 36, who then told the camera that she felt Kim had to "give herself a little credit".

Kim faild the exam a second time

"Kim is dealing with a lot of other things at the same time - the fact that she had COVID and with the show and her relationship with Kanye, so I think you must give herself a little credit just for taking the baby bar," confessed Khloe.

Kim scored a 463 on the second exam, down from the 474 she scored on the first; students need a 560 to pass.

The show has ended after 20 seasons

The 40-year-old has been studying to become a lawyer and is taking a four-year program rather than the traditional three-year.

"If you do law school the way that I'm doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program," she said in a confessional earlier in the season.

"After year one, you have to take the baby bar. This one actually is harder, I hear, than the official bar."

