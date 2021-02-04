Ryan Seacrest reveals exciting new details of the Kardashian's new TV show The famous producer opened up

Ryan Seacrest has revealed that the Kardashians "have a stack of ideas" for their new Hulu deal.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, the TV titan, who co-created and produced Keeping Up with the Kardashians, explained that the world-famous family "have a lot of ideas".

The 46-year-old elaborated: "I think they have a lot of ideas and [will do] a lot of things that they may have not had a chance to do with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, because it was such a strong franchise and people wanted what they saw from the family. And that's what they got for 20 seasons."

Ryan has worked with the Kardashians for more than a decade

Ryan continued: "So I have a feeling they have a stack of ideas. My guess would be they want to evolve a little bit from the show that everybody has seen and do something differently.

"I'm sure it will definitely pique people's interest, but I think it remains to be seen what exactly they will do."

Last month it was announced that Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner had signed a multi-year deal with streaming platform HULU.

The famous producer is very close to the famous family

In September, Kim revealed that the 20th season of KUWTK would be the last.

The mother-of-four said: "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children."

Kim concluded: "We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

