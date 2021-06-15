Bridgerton reveals first look at season two - and we can't wait Season two will be all about Anthony Bridgerton

The showrunner for Bridgerton, Chris Van Dusen, has shared the first look at season two of the hit show - by allowing fans a sneak peek at the title of the first episode!

Sharing a snap of the script for season two onto Twitter, he revealed the first episode was called Capital R Rake, writing: "'Capital R Rake' #Bridgerton #Season2 #ItsComing #ScriptsInTheWild." He added the eyes and the honey bee emoji, hinting at the plotline for the second instalment of the hit show.

Season two will focus on the love story of Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne's older brother and the Duke of Hastings' best friend. In the books (and warning, spoiler ahead for those who don't want to know!), Anthony is afraid of bees as a bee sting killed his father at an early age, and has convinced him that he too will die young.

Season two will focus on Anthony

Fans have already pointed out that there are many hints to the bee storyline in season two, including a bee on the Bridgerton family door knocker and Anthony wearing a bee-patterned vest. Speaking about the bee theme, Chris previously tweeted: "This bumblebee is a very important symbol & thematic element for us. Yes, it’s cute but it’s also backstory, history, HIERARCHY. Queens & drones. (There’s an essay in here somewhere.)"

The series has already been renewed for seasons three and four with a message, shared on the Shondaland TV Twitter page, which read: "Esteemed members of the Ton, it seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink… Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

Chris shared a snap of the script

Plenty of fans reacted to the news underneath the post expressing their joy at the prospect of more Bridgerton content. One person wrote: "This reader is in tears, THANK YOU", while another said: "I'M PRETTY SURE Y'ALL CAN HEAR ME SCREAMING ALL THE WAY FROM LISBON."

