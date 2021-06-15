Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen addresses whether she'll have more children The TV star and her husband Clive share nine children together

Despite having a 2,000-acre farm to run, over 900 sheep and nine children under one roof, Amanda Owen has revealed that she hasn't completely ruled out the possibility of having another child.

MORE: The Our Yorkshire Farm estate has royal connections - details

The model turned shepherdess is a familiar face to TV viewers thanks to Our Yorkshire Farm, which is Channel 5's most-watched factual show ever, with almost four million viewers each week.

When asked by The Sun whether she would consider growing her brood to ten, 46-year-old Amanda teased that fans would have to "wait and see".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet the Owen family who feature in Our Yorkshire Farm

She said: "I think I'm too old to have a tenth child. I don't know, wait and see. There was never any family planning, so who knows? Don't let anyone tell you what you can't do. People are quick to say to a mum-of-nine: 'You can't do this, you can't do that'."

MORE: 12 celebrities who live on farms: Matt Baker, Jason Gardiner, Oprah Winfrey and more

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm: see inside Amanda and Clive Owen's incredible farmhouse

"But I want to be an example to my kids, to say, 'You can be whatever you want to be — don't let other people define you'," she continued. "For some people, motherhood is always the way — they've got that broody feeling in them. For me, that wasn't the case at all. Obviously, it was something I wanted, to have a family. But I didn't really know what to expect."

Amanda and her husband Owen are parents to nine children

Amanda and her husband Clive, 66, have lived on Ravenseat Farm in the Yorkshire Dales for decades and share nine children: Raven, 20, who is currently at university, Reuben, 17, who has just begun an apprenticeship in mechanics, Miles, 15, Edith, 12, Violet, ten, Sidney, nine, Anna, seven, Clemmie, five, and Nancy, four.

Speaking about her parenting style, she added: "Like any parent, you're always worrying and wondering if you're doing it right. I try not to build comparisons with what everybody else is doing. I'm quite fortunate that I don't have to do competitive parenting because I'm isolated, so I can do my own thing.

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm: meet Clive and Amanda Owen's family

"But being part of a big family, being on the farm and having various tasks and responsibilities, I think those are really good life lessons. To teach them washing and cooking. I don't mean for one minute my kids are skivvies, but I want them to feel like an important part of what we do and that they're valued," she continued, adding: "I think that responsibility holds the family together, especially with the older ones - it gives them independence."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.