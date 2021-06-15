The Morning Show season two: everything we know so far Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are both reprising their roles

The Morning Show first appeared on our screens back in 2019 and proved to be an instant hit with fans.

The Apple TV+ show, which boasts Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as its leading stars, tells the story of a popular breakfast news programme in Manhattan that gets a shake-up after a host is fired for sexual misconduct.

The series scooped up a number of awards as well as high praise from viewers, so it's no wonder that many are eager to know all about the upcoming second season.

After a brief interruption due to the pandemic, it looks as if the wheels are back in motion for the drama series' release in the coming months. Find out everything we know so far on season two...

WATCH: The official trailer for The Morning Show season two

When is The Morning Show season two out?

Apple TV+ have recently announced that season two is due out on 17 September. The start date was revealed in the brand new trailer which sees Jennifer as Alex, leaving The Morning Show after revealing the toxic work environment.

The show took a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, but fortunately for fans, they were able to get back on track to conclude filming.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in season one of The Morning Show

What will The Morning Show season two be about?

Along with the trailer, the show released a synopsis that reads: "Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds the Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex and Bradley’s actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

"Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded returning cast includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden."

Are you looking forward to the new season?

Jennifer also revealed to Deadline in 2020 that some episodes have been rewritten in order to including coronavirus. "Kerry is back to the drawing board, and we are incorporating COVID in a way that is so exciting," she said.

"I mean, I'm not calling COVID exciting by any stretch of the imagination, but in terms of where season one ended, because the covers were being pulled on the network. Alex has a breakdown/ breakthrough on live television, and for whatever reason, it's like complete awareness, like she just popped into reality and was like, 'What the [expletive]?' So, we're entering season two with this enormous seismic shift [that] has just taken place."

Season two is due out in September

What was The Morning Show season one about?

For those unaware, season one saw Mitch Kessler, a former host on The Morning Show (played by Steve Carell), fired amidst a sexual misconduct scandal. Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), his former co-host, becomes new lead anchor and is forced to fight for her spot after the arrival of new reporter, Bradley (Reese Witherspoon). Soon, Bradley becomes co-host and season two is set to pick up where it left off.

Who stars in The Morning Show season two?

Jennifer and Reese are, of course, reprising their roles and Steve is also returning as Mitch. But there are a number of new faces joining the cast including Hasan Minhaj, who is best-known for his role Netflix's Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, as well as Russain Doll's Greta Lee and The Spanish Princess star Ruairi O'Connor.

