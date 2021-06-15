As part of Pride Month which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and those who fought for generations for equality, we share five of our favourite LGBTQ+ romances that uplift queer relationships on screen. Take a look below…

Mae and George - Feel Good

Feel Good is a semi-autobiographical comedy series on both Channel 4 and Netflix which stars Canadian comedian Mae Martin. The show follows Mae, a recovering addict and her intense relationship with George, played by Charlotte Ritchie. Their relationship is chaotic, all-consuming and toxic but both work on their individual issues so that they can be together.

Patrick and David - Schitt's Creek

A wholesome relationship like no other, from Patrick coming out to David, their powerful first kiss and their constant reassurance of one another, David and Patrick have the healthy and warm relationship that everyone desires. Premiered in 2015 with six seasons, sitcom Schitt's Creek demonstrates a beautiful relationship which highlights that love can bring out the best of our personalities.



Petra and JR - Jane The Virgin

Petra and JR – a relationship full of murders, deceit but undeniable passion. In season four of the hit telenovela Jane The Virgin, Petra Solano has a sexual awakening and falls for her lawyer Jane Ramos, played by Rosario Dawson. Their relationship is rather electric but simultaneously deeply enriched in love. It also beautifully portrays Petra's self-discovery in the emotional yet dramatic series.



Omar and Ander - Elite

Two soulmates who are constantly fighting for their love, Omar and Ander have a complicated relationship. In the Spanish teen drama, their relationship slowly develops from season one into a rocky season two and difficult season three as Ander battles leukaemia. Although they push each other apart, they always find themselves coming back to one another despite the hardships, highlighting a powerful message to viewers.



Callie and Arizona - Grey's Anatomy

Callie and Arizona's relationship in Grey's Anatomy highlights the difficulties of maintaining a loving relationship with someone that you deeply care about, and work with. Despite not liking each other when they first meet, they eventually get married and although it ends in divorce, the two have a mature and healthy relationship.



