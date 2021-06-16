5 upcoming shows and films to look out for on Netflix this week This is what's arriving on the platform over the next seven days…

If, like us, you're feeling disappointed with the drastic change in weather expected this weekend, then fear not, because Netflix has some great new shows and movies arriving on its platform in the next seven days which will keep you entertained for hours.

From Kevin Hart's new film that will leave you laughing out loud one moment then wiping tears the next, to the return of the sizzling dating show that will give Love Island a run for its money – there's a little bit of everything in this list. Enjoy!

Fatherhood

Kevin Hart stars as widowed father in this movie based on a true story. After losing the mother to his child in a sudden death, Matt has to cope with being a single father with the toughest job in the world: raising a child. Both heartwarming and funny, this looks like the perfect Father's Day watch.

Kevin Hart's Fatherhood is out just in time for Father's Day

Good On Paper

Fancy another film that will lift the spirits? Then new comedy Good On Paper is one to look out for. It tells the story of a stand-up comic who has tossed the prospect of love to the side, until she meets someone new. "On Paper" he seems perfect, but is there more to the story? The film stars comedian and actor Iliza Schlesinger and is out next week. Out on 23 July.

Good on Paper is your next comedy film

Too Hot to Handle

Love Island might not be back for another couple of weeks, but while we patiently wait, we'll be tuning into season two of other hit dating show, Too Hot to Handle from the 23rd July. The new series will once again see a host of young, beautiful people do their best to find their perfect match all the while refraining from getting physical and losing the all-important $100,000 prize.

We can't wait for Too Hot to Handle

The House of the Flowers

The House of the Flowers was originally a popular comedy-drama series but now a movie version is set for release next week. The synopsis reads: "While waiting to be intervened on a delicate surgery, Delia reveals a secret to Paulina: in her parents' room there is a hiding place that protects, among other things, a family treasure and the evidence against Agustín Corcuera, recently absolved for the murder of Pato.

"By tricking them, Paulina convinces her brothers to outwit the security measures of their ex-home and recover the treasure. The love for her nanny, and the possibility of avenging their family, will make the de la Mora break all rules to achieve this seemingly impossible mission. Out on 23 July.

Sisters on Track

Sisters on Track tells the coming-of-age story of the Sheppard sisters, three siblings who find themselves in the public spotlight after their success at the junior Olypmics. "The film offers a rare intimate glimpse into a tight-knit Brooklyn family's journey to recover from trauma and tragedy," reads the synopsis.

Sisters on Track is out on 24 July

"With the support of their mother, Tonia Handy, and the guidance of coach Jean Bell, the Sheppard sisters aim to beat the odds, dream big and aspire to higher education as they are finding their voices as athletes and students – all while processing the growing pains of adolescence." We're excited for this one.

