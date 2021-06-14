Strange But True fans are saying same thing after watching mysterious movie Have you watched the movie on Netflix?

Film fans are clearly enjoying the mysterious drama Strange But True on Netflix, which is sitting comfortably in the Top Ten for the UK.

MORE: Will there be a sequel to Netflix's insomnia thriller Awake?

But it seems that while plenty of viewers have high praise for the movie, which is an adaptation from the novel of the same name by John Searles, they seem to be in agreement that the film left them pretty baffled.

Giving their verdict of Strange But True on social media, one person wrote over the weekend: "Cannot believe Strange But True on Netflix. Why is nobody talking about it?? Did not see that ending coming."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Official trailer for Netflix's other trending film - Awake

Another echoed this thought, adding: "So, I sat down to watch a film - Strange But True - on Netflix. Keep it this way, being a smart cookie, I can't fathom [what] happened."

A third tweeted: "Oh my days I just watched Strange But True on Netflix and what the actual heck. That ending. Maybe the ignorance is better." A fourth also wrote: "Strange But True film on Netflix isn't what I expected…"

MORE: Kim's Convenience Store star defends spin-off following cast criticism: 'I want my friends to succeed'

MORE: Never Have I Ever season two finally gets Netflix airdate – and it's sooner than you think

The film is proving popular with Netflix users

Originally released in 2019, the movie focuses on Melissa Moody, a student who reveals she is pregnant by her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Chase, but there's one problem: Ronnie died five years earlier on prom night. The plot then focuses on how to find out the truth behind the mystery pregnancy and whether Melissa was telling the truth.

As well as an intriguing plot, the film boasts an impressive cast. Playing Melissa is The Leftovers and The Nice Guys actress Margaret Qualley with Connor Jessup as the late Ronnie.

Also appearing is Greg Kinnear as Richard Chase, Ronnie's father. Greg is perhaps best known for his part in As Good As It Gets. Gwyneth Paltrow's mother and Meet The Parents star, Blythe Danner, also stars, along with star of HBO's Sucession, Brian Cox.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.