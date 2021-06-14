Virgin River season three: everything we know so far Warning: season two spoilers ahead!

Virgin River returned to Netflix for season two last month and instantly proved to be a hit with fans. The drama series, which is based on the novels of the same name by Robyn Carr, tells the story of Mel (played by Alexandra Breckenridge), who works as nurse practitioner and decides to move her life to a new town.

While viewers were delighted to be back with Mel and Jack for season two, they were horrified by the major cliffhanger in the finale, leading them to take to social media to demand season three.

So will there be more episodes? This is what we know...

Will there be a series three of Virgin River?

Yes! Deadline confirmed that the streaming service renewed another ten episodes to form season three of the show. After the drama and twists and turns of series two, we have a feeling season three will be just as popular!

See the first trailer for Virgin River season three

When will series three of Virgin River be out?

All ten episodes of the new season will be released on the streaming site on Friday 9 July and fans can expect to see a few new faces among the cast.

Will there be a season four of Virgin River?

According to Production Weekly, season four has been given the green light and production will begin next month and wrap later this year in November. The first two seasons of the drama, which is based on the novels of the same name by Robyn Carr, have been immensely popular with viewers. In January, it was reported that the show had overtaken Netflix hit The Crown on Nielsen's weekly streaming rankings and moved from third place to first on the top ten list.

Season two proved to be a huge hit with followers

Who will star in series three of Virgin River?

Alexandra Breckenridge will reprise her leading role as Mel, but, after season two's major cliffhanger, it's not yet known if Martin Henderson will return as Jack… watch this space! Netflix has also confirmed two new faces that will be joining the fray. Grey's Anatomy and The Flash star Zibby Allen will star in the new episodes. Meanwhile, Stacey Faber will also be appearing in a recurring role.

