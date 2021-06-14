Why is Feel Good finishing after season two? Are you a fan of Mae Martin's hit show?

Feel Good has been a hit for Channel 4 and Netflix, and fans are loving the Mae Martin and Charlotte Ritchie comedy-drama - so why is it finishing after two seasons?

Chatting to E! News, Mae explained: "My co-writer Joe Hampson is very principled about—I think it's a very British thing as well to do short series, and then walk away. The British Office, I think, is two seasons and so, yeah, he's quite strict... It's really nice to just leave it as it is too and walk away."

They added that they would like to do "weird Christmas specials and movies".

Have you watched season two yet? The synopsis reads: "Mae & George’s complicated love story continues as Mae struggles to come to terms with the ghosts from her past and George tries to reinvent her present. Can they grow together or will they grow apart?"

Feel Good is back on our screens

Speaking about the show, one person wrote: "Finally finished #FeelGood. Thank you @TheMaeMartin. For the first time ever watching a British tv show - I felt seen." Another added: "Why is this show sooooo good. Mae Martin I absolutely love youu. Could have honestly seen n number of seasons of this show. It just honestly makes me soo happy and peaceful watching it."

Lisa Kudrow also opened up about her part as Mae's mother in the show, saying: "I read all the scripts and said, 'Yes! No, I have to do this. For sure, I have to do this. I'll figure out who I am playing later.'

Charlotte and Mae star as George and Mae

"I looked up Mae and was just blown away by Mae Martin. It's really appealing and accessible, and you fall in love as well as being really smart and funny. It's all there."

