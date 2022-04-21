Netflix's Persuasion: everything we know about the Jane Austen adaptation so far Step aside Bridgerton!

Netflix is set to continue their foray into the Regency era with an upcoming adaptation of Persuasion by Jane Austen, and if you're anything like us, you are more than ready to settle into a bit of brooding angst in the form of one Captain Wentworth (swoon). So what do you need to know about the new film? Get all of the info here...

What is Persuasion about?

Based on the classic novel by Jane Austen, Persuasion follows Anne Elliot, a shy woman still unmarried and living at home despite being (gasp) 27 years of age. She has always regretted turning down the proposal of the handsome Captain Wentworth after being persuaded to refuse him by her aunt.

However, when Captain Wentworth comes back into her life, she might be in with a second chance at winning him back. The film has been described as a "modern, witty approach" so we can't wait to see what they have in store.

Cosmo and Henry as Frederick and William

The official synopsis reads: "Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth — the dashing one she let get away — crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.

Who will star in Persuasion?

Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson will play Anne, while Annihilation actor Cosmo Jarvis stars as Frederick Wentworth, and Last Christmas star Henry Golding stars as William Elliot. Netflix's official account shared first look photos of the three of them, writing: "Let these exquisite photos of Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, and Henry Golding tide you over."

Cosmo Jarvis is set to play Captain Wentworth

They recently released two new images, with one starring both Henry and Cosmo as William and Frederick respectively, and another of Dakota as Anne.

Henry will play Mr Elliot

When is Persuasion being released?

Netflix has confirmed that the upcoming film, which is being directed by Carrie Cracknell, will land on the streaming service on 15 July 2022. Until then, who wants to watch Sense and Sensibility and Pride and Prejudice for the millionth time?!

