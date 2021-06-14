Kim's Convenience Store star defends spin-off following cast criticism: 'I want my friends to succeed' What do you think of the spin-off?

Following criticism from several cast members over the Kim's Convenience spin-off, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, who plays Appa, has defended the spin-off and praised his co-star, saying: "I want my friends to succeed as I would hope they would do the same for me".

Speaking about the show, he wrote: "This is my friend @nicoleppower I met her in 2016 when we were shooting Season 1 of @kimsconvenience. I had heard she was hilarious and talented and above all else: kind. I was lucky enough to have a few scenes with her that season and she blew me away with how funny she was. Over the next five years she impressed me with her professionalism, intelligence, talent, and again, her kindness."

The actor continued: "She brought (100%) of who she was to set everyday and in my opinion helped make the show as strong and as funny as it was. I'm privileged to call her my friend and I care for her very much. I'm personally very excited to see what she can do with her new show Strays."

Speaking about the show's cancellations, Simu Liu previously told The Hollywood Reporter: "Without airing too much dirty laundry, I do want to say that as far as I can recall in this industry, it is virtually unheard of for a show to be cancelled that is doing this well, has been greenlit for a new season and has a network willing to pay for it. To have the producers say, 'No, we're done,' feels like a betrayal in a lot of ways.

Paul opened up about the spin-off

"What pains me more than anything is that we built a wonderful audience that has been so supportive and so excursive in their praise of the show, and we aren’t able to give them the ending they deserve. It really does suck."

