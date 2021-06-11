Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert is gorgeous in tiny crop top and shorts The star is currently in the island of Guadeloupe

Josephine Jobert enjoyed a thrilling quad bike ride during a break from filming Death in Paradise on Thursday – and she certainly dressed for the occasion.

The 36-year-old looked gorgeous for her hair-raising adventure, displaying her toned figure in a burgundy crop top and high-waisted cycling shorts.

Sharing a trio of images, including one of her straddling her ride, Josephine flashed peace signs as she posed triumphantly on a quad bike after exploring the island of Guadeloupe of four wheels.

Praising her instructor on Instagram, Josephine said: "Thanks to @quad_buggy_guadeloupe for this great ride yesterday.

"If you come to Guadeloupe and want to go on a quad hike, you have to do it with Pascal. He is really kind and passionate for his job. A delight."

Her fans were quick to react to her off-duty appearance, with one writing: "OMG you are so pretty! I love you so much!" A second said: "Stunning and beautiful as always," while a third added: "Folks, these are the best legs on Instagram."

Josephine looked gorgeous in her sportswear

Josephine has been very active on social media since she and her co-stars returned to Guadeloupe to commence filming the hit BBC show.

The star has shared videos showing her enjoying what the island has to offer, as well as the stunning views – and swimming pool – that her villa has.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! earlier this year, Josephine revealed what she liked most about the island.

Josephine keeps active in-between filming

"The people we work with are just great and they're like family now. And, on the weekends, we go hiking, scuba diving, we see waterfalls, dolphins," she said.

On the special connection she has with her co-stars, she added: "We have a good time. It's not easy every day, because working with people every single day, from six in the morning to six in the evening, it can be quite long. So, we have ups and downs, it's normal we're human beings.

"But I've made very, very good friends, especially this year in series ten, I met amazing people. And we had so many great moments together."

