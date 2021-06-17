Helen Skelton opens up about friendship with Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen The two TV stars are reunited on this week's Summer on the Farm

Summer on the Farm and Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton has revealed the one friend she turns to for parenting advice - and we can't say we're surprised!

MORE: Summer on the Farm: who is Helen Skelton's husband?

In a new interview, the 37-year-old TV star said that she often finds herself asking mother-of-nine and fellow farming presenter Amanda Owen for tips on how to keep her young sons in order.

She told The Express: "Whenever I see [Amanda] I'm like 'what shall I do about my kids with this? What should I do with my kids for that?' She's got nine and I've got two so whenever I feel overwhelmed I'm like 'this is fine it's only two'."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Summer on the Farm's Helen Skelton invites HELLO! into her gorgeous home

"I mean the fact that she's got nine kids and she has a working farm, I think puts her among super woman powers for most people," she added.

MORE: 12 celebrities who live on farms: Matt Baker, Jason Gardiner, Oprah Winfrey and more

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm: see inside Amanda and Clive Owen's incredible farmhouse

Helen herself shares two young sons, five-year-old Ernie and four-year-old Louis, with her husband, English rugby player Richie Myler while Amanda and her farmer husband Clive have nine children between the ages of 20 and four.

Helen shares two young sons with her husband Richie Myler

In descending order, they are Raven, 20, Reuben, 17, Miles, 15, Edith, 12, Violet, ten, Sidney, nine, Anna, seven, Clemmie, five, and Nancy, four.

Meanwhile, the model turned shepherdess who is a familiar face to TV viewers thanks to the immensely popular series Our Yorkshire Farm recently addressed whether she'll have more children in the future.

Amanda and her husband Clive have nine children between the ages of 20 and four

MORE: Countryfile's Helen Skelton gives HELLO! an exclusive tour of epic new home – watch

When asked by The Sun whether she would consider growing her brood of nine to ten, 46-year-old Amanda teased that fans would have to "wait and see".

She said: "I think I'm too old to have a tenth child. I don't know, wait and see. There was never any family planning, so who knows? Don't let anyone tell you what you can't do. People are quick to say to a mum-of-nine: 'You can't do this, you can't do that'."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.