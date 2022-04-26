Who is Helen Skelton's husband and why did he leave? Richie Myler is a rugby pro

Helen Skelton recently announced that she has split from her husband Richie Myler after eight years of marriage.

MORE: Helen Skelton announces shock split from her husband Richie Myler

While the 38-year-old might be one of TV's most recognisable faces, her husband is a notable figure in the world of sport. Read on to find out more about Richie and why the couple went their separate ways…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton films the reality of raising three children in lively family home

Who is Helen Skelton's husband?

Helen is married to Richie Myler, a professional rugby player who has previously played for the Super League, Salford City Reds and the Warrington Wolves. He is currently scrum-half and fullback for the Leeds Rhinos as well as in the England and England Knights teams.

MORE: Helen Skelton's home is seriously jaw-dropping: 8 best photos of star's family house

MORE: Helen Skelton makes hilarious parenting confession – and mums will relate

The pair got engaged back in 2012 and Helen shared a snap of her ring, saying: "I am a very lucky lady! Thanks for all your kind messages x." They went on to tie the knot in Cumbria in December 2013, and at the time Helen tweeted: "In awe of [how] helpful my friends, family and community are being about the wedding. They have sorted stuff I haven’t thought of!"

The pair tied the knot in 2013

The couple went on to welcome three children together, Ernie, six, Louis, five, and four-month-old Elsie Kate.

Speaking about Elsie's birth in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in January, Helen said: "I was convinced I was having a girl. Now I am totally embracing the pink. With a rugby player and two feral boys, my world is testosterone-filled enough."

The pair welcomed a baby girl in December

Of dad Richie, 31, she revealed: "He is buzzing. All his mates have said to him how daughters are always daddy’s little girls."

Chatting about his family, the rugby star previously told The Times: "My wife and kids bring me down to earth. I played one night on Sky Sports and got man of the match and I come home, and the kids have peed the bed. It’s not great when you know that you’re going home to your bed that’s been weed in. I don’t think you can dwell or kick two stones whether you’ve dropped a pass or missed a tackle."

Why did Helen's husband leave the family home?

It is not yet known why Helen and her husband have decided to go their separate ways. The TV presenter announced the news via her Instagram stories.

She wrote: "Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children. [broken-heart emojis]."

Helen recently announced that the pair have split

Just 12 hours before she made the announcement, Helen opened up about the stresses of motherhood. The star reshared a post from a community group called The Mum Circle which read: "A mama is always full of emotions. Full of love. Full of anxiety and worries. Full of exhaustion and lack of energy. Full of mum guilt and doubt. Full of pride in her kids. Full of pure joy.

"She feels it all, that's the beauty of her, she carries it all, too. And yet she gets up every day and does it all over again."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.