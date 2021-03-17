The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston teases what fans can expect from new season The TV star has called the upcoming seasons a 'big reset'

Katie Thurston has called the upcoming seasons of The Bachelorette a "big reset".

Chris Harrison will not host the rest of the 2021 seasons, after defending Rachael Kirkconnell's decision to attend an antebellum party in 2018.

Now Katie, who was confirmed as the next Bachelorette on Monday's The Bachelor finale, has said the franchise is "on the wrong side of history."

"I support Chris and everything that he's doing, and I think that this is the best decision, I really feel like this is the big reset, " she said. "There have been a ton of uncomfortable conversations, but important conversations."

Katie is about to start filming in New Mexico

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will host the 2021 seasons of The Bachelorette, which will see Katie try to find love and then later in the year, Michelle Young.

Michelle was a finalist on Matt James' recent season of The Bachelor, but he gave his final rose to Rachael Kirkconnell.

"They know that I'm going to push forward to make an impact in a positive way, and I think they're kind of jumping on my train to do that with me," Michelle said on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

Michelle's season will air later in 2021

Chris stepped down as host amid ongoing controversy surrounding his comments on racism and the "woke police."

ABC confirmed the news, sharing a statement that read: "We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season."

Matt was announced as the first Black male bachelor in June 2020, however, his season has been riddled with controversy, after it emerged frontrunner Rachael had attended antebellum parties in 2018 while at college and "liked" racially insensitive pictures.

Chris has stepped down

Rachael was given Matt's final rose, although he did not propose, however on the season finale on Monday, they confirmed they had since split due to her actions.

Chris later came under fire as he defended her actions, and appeared to talk over Rachel Lindsay - the first black Bachelorette - when she attempted to explain why Rachael's actions were insensitive.

